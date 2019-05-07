Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2019 5:18am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 3.3 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares fell 0.3 percent to $93.50 in pre-market trading.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. AIG shares climbed 7.2 percent to $50.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Before the markets open, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.8 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. TransDigm shares fell 0.3 percent to $474.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) to have earned $5.46 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion in the latest quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.01 percent to $344.25 in pre-market trading.

  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Hertz Global shares gained 1.7 percent to $20.05 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion after the closing bell. Sprint shares fell 0.4 percent to $5.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor shares gained 0.5 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading.
  • FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. FMC shares surged 4.3 percent to $79.49 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares fell 0.1 percent to $70.05 in pre-market trading.

Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019