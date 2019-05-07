Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.8 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $292.01 million.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $12.5 billion.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.46 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $962.31 million.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $215.91 million.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) s projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $768.60 million.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $595.66 million.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $698.19 million.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $429.95 million.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $602.78 million.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $959.80 million.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $385.54 million.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $465.95 million.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $844.90 million.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $387.33 million.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $463.74 million.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.40 billion.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.43 billion.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $481.43 million.
- Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $9.51 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $909.91 million.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $614.62 million.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $797.50 million.
- Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $223.53 million.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $392.48 million.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $670.54 million.
