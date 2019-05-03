10 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares gained 0.2 percent to $33.66 in after-hours trading.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Monster Beverage shares surged 6.1 percent to $61.52 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $924.26 million before the opening bell. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares rose 2.9 percent to $53.00 in after-hours trading.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Expedia shares dropped 3.5 percent to $123.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands shares rose 1.8 percent to $14.92 in after-hours trading.

