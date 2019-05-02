12 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.1 percent to $59.41 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares fell 0.1 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion. Cigna shares gained 0.4 percent to $162.66 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued lower guidance for the next quarter. QUALCOMM shares dropped 3.9 percent to $83.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $43.63 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $73.39 on Wednesday.
- After the markets close, CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion. CBS shares fell 0.1 percent to $51.08 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion after the closing bell. Expedia shares slipped 0.01 percent to $128.80 in pre-market trading.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Fitbit shares gained 2.1 percent to $5.48 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $19.90 billion before the opening bell. DowDuPont shares fell 2.96 percent to close at $37.31 on Wednesday.
- Before the markets open, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls shares gained 0.25 percent to close at $223.14 on Wednesday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates. Cree shares dipped 7.6 percent to $59.83 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $918.17 million for the recent quarter. Monster Beverage will release earnings after the markets close. Monster Beverage shares declined 2.79 percent to close at $57.94 on Wednesday.
