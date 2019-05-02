12 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.1 percent to $59.41 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.1 percent to $59.41 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares fell 0.1 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: X) to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares fell 0.1 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading. Before the opening bell, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion. Cigna shares gained 0.4 percent to $162.66 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion. Cigna shares gained 0.4 percent to $162.66 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued lower guidance for the next quarter. QUALCOMM shares dropped 3.9 percent to $83.00 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued lower guidance for the next quarter. QUALCOMM shares dropped 3.9 percent to $83.00 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $43.63 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $73.39 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $43.63 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $73.39 on Wednesday. After the markets close, CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion. CBS shares fell 0.1 percent to $51.08 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor