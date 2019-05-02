Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2019 4:43am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $43.63 billion.
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
  • DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $19.90 billion.
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $608.65 million.
  • Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
  • Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $666.20 million.
  • HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
  • Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.6 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
  • Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
  • Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $773.07 million.
  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
  • Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
  • S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is expected to report earnings for the latest quarter.
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
  • Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.
  • Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $90.45 billion.
  • Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
  • Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.
  • Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
  • Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $594.87 million.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $810.03 million.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $918.17 million.
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $763.45 million.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
  • Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $865.23 million.
  • Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $126.88 million.
  • GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $711.15 million.

