12 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2019

Wall Street expects Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $15.80 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares gained 1.1 percent to $258.11 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion after the closing bell. MetLife shares gained 0.9 percent to close at $46.13 on Tuesday.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Apple shares gained 5.3 percent to $211.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. YUM shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $104.39 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to have earned $1.5 per share on revenue of $60.39 billion in the latest quarter. CVS will release earning before the markets open. CVS shares rose 1.1 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. AMD shares rose 5.5 percent to $29.15 in the pre-market trading session.

