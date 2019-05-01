12 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $15.80 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares gained 1.1 percent to $258.11 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion after the closing bell. MetLife shares gained 0.9 percent to close at $46.13 on Tuesday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Apple shares gained 5.3 percent to $211.20 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. YUM shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $104.39 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to have earned $1.5 per share on revenue of $60.39 billion in the latest quarter. CVS will release earning before the markets open. CVS shares rose 1.1 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. AMD shares rose 5.5 percent to $29.15 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Wall Street expects QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares rose 1.1 percent to $87.05 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $13.66 billion. Prudential shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $105.71 on Tuesday.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. C.H. Robinson shares fell 3.7 percent to $78.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.5 percent to $37.67 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion before the opening bell. ADP shares fell 0.1 percent to $164.25 in pre-market trading.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Akamai shares gained 5.7 percent to $84.60 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.