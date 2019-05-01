Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $60.39 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $15.80 billion.
- YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NYSE: WLTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $9.74 billion.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $335.43 million.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $13.66 billion.
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $325.97 million.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $477.95 million.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $444.60 million.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $259.71 million.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
