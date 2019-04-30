Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 6:18am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $35.03 billion.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $24.61 billion.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.00 billion.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.14 billion.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $10.48 billion.
  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.20 billion.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $12.32 billion.
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
  • Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $60.60 billion.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
  • Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
  • Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $833.13 million.
  • Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
  • Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
  • EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $745.21 million.
  • A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $763.25 million.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $309.92 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $57.44 billion.
  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $9.87 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $698.33 million.
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $679.17 million.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
  • ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $777.19 million.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $615.84 million.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
  • SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $850.93 million.
  • FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $210.21 million.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $608.84 million.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $618.50 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AKAM)

How Much Upside Does Apple's Stock Have? Gene Munster Says 70%
Spotify Hits 100M Premium Subs; Buckingham Sees 20% Upside
This Week, Market Eyes China Talks, Fed Meeting As Earnings Continue
Apple Q2 Earnings Preview: What To Expect
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Akamai, Nokia And More
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Halliburton, Microsoft, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday