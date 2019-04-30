Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $35.03 billion.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $24.61 billion.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.00 billion.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.14 billion.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $10.48 billion.
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.20 billion.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $12.32 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $60.60 billion.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $833.13 million.
- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $745.21 million.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $763.25 million.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $309.92 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $57.44 billion.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $9.87 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $698.33 million.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $679.17 million.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $777.19 million.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $615.84 million.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $850.93 million.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $210.21 million.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $608.84 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $618.50 million.
