These three health and technology stocks are seeing technical strength ahead of upcoming earnings.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 50 cents to $26.44 on 537,100 shares Wednesday. The performance beauty company said it will release earnings after the close on April 30. The stock is right on the verge of taking out the declining tops line of its nearly 3-month consolidation that followed its big surge in January and early February. A move through the March 19 high near $28 could take the stock to next lateral resistance at $30.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) rose 29 cents to $8.26 on 2.1 million shares Wednesday, nearly 1 1/2 times its average volume. The software-driven networking company will announce earnings before market open on May 1. The move popped the stock out of a nearly 2-month resistance line and mini base. Watch for a test of next resistance at $8.75 just above the February high.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) popped $3.26, or over 10%, to $34.50 on 260,900 shares Wednesday. The medical device company and recent IPO said it will release earnings after market close on May 8. The move constituted a big engulfing bar, with a wide trading range taking out of the range of the previous session, and closing at the highs of the session. Watch for a re-test of the $37 area next.

