10 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2019

Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $37.42 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares fell 0.3 percent to $118.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $37.42 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares fell 0.3 percent to $118.30 in after-hours trading. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Ford shares climbed 7.1 percent to $10.07 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Ford shares climbed 7.1 percent to $10.07 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion in the latest quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland will release earnings before the markets open. Archer-Daniels-Midland fell 2.48 percent to close at $41.72 on Thursday.

(NYSE: ADM) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion in the latest quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland will release earnings before the markets open. Archer-Daniels-Midland fell 2.48 percent to close at $41.72 on Thursday. Before the markets open, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion. AutoNation shares rose 0.6 percent to $39.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion. AutoNation shares rose 0.6 percent to $39.75 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Amazon shares rose 0.6 percent to $1,913.88 in the after-hours trading session.

