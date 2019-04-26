Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2019 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $64.29 billion.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $37.42 billion.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $661.68 million.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $891.80 million.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $364.66 million.
  • Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $374.04 million.
  • Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $984.58 million.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $706.38 million.
  • Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $35.39 billion.
  • LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $239.58 million.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $918.25 million.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $519.31 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADM + AAL)

Archer Daniels Midland Co. ramps up early retirement to reduce headcount
American Airlines Cancels 737 MAX Flights Through August 19
American Airlines Analyst Cuts Estimates On Weaker Cargo Revenue, MAX Fleet Grounding
Industrials Sector Comes Under Pressure As Boeing Fallout Continues To Weigh
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Airlines
Midwest Flooding Continues To Stall Transportation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ed Oliver Talks NFL Draft And The Future: 'I Want To See Everybody Do Great, Not Just Myself'