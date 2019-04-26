Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $64.29 billion.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $37.42 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $661.68 million.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $891.80 million.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $364.66 million.
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $374.04 million.
- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $984.58 million.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $706.38 million.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $35.39 billion.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $239.58 million.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $918.25 million.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $519.31 million.
