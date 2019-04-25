6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 44 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $37.2 billion.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 30 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $323.77 million, beating estimates by $580,000.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 26 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.002 billion, beating estimates by $19.05 million.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $7.09, which may not compare to the $4.72 estimate. Sales came in at $59.7 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.
Losers
- Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $202.937 million, beating estimates by $3.65 million.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are down 7 percent after reporting weak second-quarter guidance. Intel sees adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, missing estimates by 12 cents. It also sees sales of $15.6 billion, missing estimates by $1.25 billion.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.