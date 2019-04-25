13 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares fell 0.9 percent to $217.15 in after-hours trading.

