13 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares fell 0.9 percent to $217.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $16.02 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares fell 0.4 percent to $58.50 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Daily active users were up 8 percent year-over-year in the first quarter. Facebook shares surged 7.6 percent to $196.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $27.21 billion. Comcast shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $41.85 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion in the latest quarter. Bristol-Myers will release earnings before the markets open. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.4 percent to $44.80 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Microsoft shares gained 3.5 percent to $129.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $59.66 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 1.1 percent to $1,922.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. Starbucks shares fell 0.4 percent to $58.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $17.77 billion before the opening bell. UPS shares gained 0.5 percent to $115.00 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Tesla shares fell 0.2 percent to $258.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Southwest shares rose 0.6 percent to $53.25 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $37.08 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares rose 0.2 percent to $9.59 in after-hours trading.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak guidance. PTC shares dipped 7.7 percent to $94.00 in the after-hours trading session.
