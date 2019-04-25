Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $27.21 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $17.77 billion.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $21.54 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.
- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $37.08 billion.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $59.66 billion.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $16.02 billion.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $10.98 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $835.22 million.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $9.98 billion.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $323.19 million.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $742.27 million.
- VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $302.60 million.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $692.00 m illion.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $982.95 million.
- Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $647.23 million.
