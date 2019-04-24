Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $13.38 billion.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $45.11 billion.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.83 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.84 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $24.00 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.84 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $728.30 million.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $852.55 million.
- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $486.33 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $14.97 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $29.84 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $475.56 million.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $795.57 million.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $710.38 million.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $709.26 million.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $547.15 million.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $775.24 million.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $452.67 million.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $530.40 million.
- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $491.64 million.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $766.15 million.
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $597.30 million.
- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $340.47 million.
