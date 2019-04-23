Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)'s stock traded higher Tuesday morning after the social media company posted a mixed quarterly earnings report.

First-quarter GAAP earnings came in at 9 cents per share while non-GAAP earnings were 37 cents per share versus the analyst estimate of 6 cents. Sales of $787 million beat the $775.23-million estimate.

The first-quarter's 330 million average monthly active users were lower than 336 million average MAUs in the first quarter of 2018.

The company sees second-quarter sales of $770 million-$830 million versus a $819.3-million estimate, as well as operating income of $35 million-$70 million.

Guggenheim expects investors to be anxious about Twitter's increased investments the company is making in 2019 and whether they will lead to higher sustained value.

Analysts, on average, have a Hold rating on Twitter, with an average price target of $33.56, according to the Yahoo Finance.

Twitter's stock traded higher by 5.8 percent to $36.44 per share at time of publication in Tuesday morning.