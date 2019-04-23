12 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $775.23 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 0.4 percent to $34.52 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $18.00 billion before the opening bell. United Technologies shares gained 0.6 percent to $137.75 in pre-market trading.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Whirlpool shares surged 8.1 percent to $150.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.47 billion. Centene shares gained 1.9 percent to $48.99 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to have earned $4.34 per share on revenue of $12.52 billion in the latest quarter. Lockheed Martin will release earnings before the markets open. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.5 percent to $316.82 in pre-market trading.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported the intent to cut its quarterly dividend from $0.225 to $0.1125 per share. The company also said it intends to initiate an accelerated buyback for $150 million or more. Guess shares fell 2.1 percent to $16.31 in the pre-market trading session.

