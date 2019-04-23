Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $18.00 billion.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $12.52 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $775.23 million.
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $32.15 billion.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.47 billion.
- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $16.34 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.89 billion.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $665.30 million.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $783.99 million.
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $545.33 million.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $462.51 million.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $547.98 million.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $945.66 million.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $652.58 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $653.69 million.
- NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $383.47 million.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $306.48 million.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $990.07 million.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $251.40 million.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $591.68 million.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $476.15 million.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $999.18 million.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $327.53 million.
- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $636.10 million.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $691.01 million.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $252.50 million.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $405.62 million.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $123.84 million.
