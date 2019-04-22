Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are higher after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $3.11 per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $4.76 billion, missing estimates by $110 million. The company reaffirmed 2019 ongoing EPS of $14-$15 versus estimates of $14.56.

"We delivered another strong quarter with margin expansion and record first-quarter earnings per share despite a soft demand environment in several countries," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool. "Successful execution of price increases and sustained focus on cost discipline drove very positive results in the first quarter, and provide confidence in our ability to deliver our full-year financial goals."

Whirlpool's stock closed Monday's session at $139.36 per share. In after-hours trading, the stock is up 5.5 percent to $147 per share at time of publication.

Photo credit: Wfords378, via Wikimedia Commons