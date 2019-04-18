Market Overview

Intuitive Surgical Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Intuitive Surgical Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Miss

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are down after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.

Earnings came in at $2.61, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $974 million, beating estimates by $160,000.

Highlights

  • 235 da Vinci surgical systems shipped, up 27 percent year over year
  • Installed base grew 13 percent year over year
  • Revenue up 15 percent year over year

Intuitive Surgical's was down 7.6 percent at $488 per share in Thursday's after-hours session

Photo credit: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (©[2016], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

