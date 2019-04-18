Intuitive Surgical Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Miss
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are down after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
Earnings came in at $2.61, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $974 million, beating estimates by $160,000.
Highlights
- 235 da Vinci surgical systems shipped, up 27 percent year over year
- Installed base grew 13 percent year over year
- Revenue up 15 percent year over year
Intuitive Surgical's was down 7.6 percent at $488 per share in Thursday's after-hours session
