11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.2 percent to $162.55 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares fell 1.4 percent to $110.20 in pre-market trading.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Deborah Rieger-Paganis has been appointed interim CFO. Pier 1 Imports shares dropped 10.2 percent to $0.58 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the opening bell, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion. PPG shares gained 0.1 percent to $117.55 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to have earned $1.9 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the latest quarter. Union Pacific will release earnings before the markets open. Union Pacific shares fell 0.3 percent to $168.80 in pre-market trading.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak Q4 earnings guidance. Atlassian shares declined 8.9 percent to $101.30 in the pre-market trading session.

