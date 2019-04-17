8 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.70 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.5 percent to $123.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares rose 0.1 percent to $27.75 in pre-market trading.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. CSX shares gained 4.6 percent to $79.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.78 percent to close at $50.28 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to have earned $1.3 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion in the latest quarter. Morgan Stanley will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.8 percent to $47.40 in pre-market trading.
- IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. IBM shares fell 2.5 percent to $141.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.6 percent to $76.85 in pre-market trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued lower-than-expected guidance. Netflix shares dropped 1.1 percent to $355.55 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.