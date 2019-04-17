8 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.70 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.5 percent to $123.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares rose 0.1 percent to $27.75 in pre-market trading.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. CSX shares gained 4.6 percent to $79.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.78 percent to close at $50.28 on Tuesday.

