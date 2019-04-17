Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.70 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $674.73 million.
- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $734.36 million.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $923.28 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $332.70 million.
-
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $732.52 million.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $780.50 million.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $426.12 million.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $240.17 million.
- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $304.65 million.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $425.32 million.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $384.78 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.