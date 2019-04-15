Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2019 6:34am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $18.65 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.8 percent to $67.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced plans to acquire Advanced Disposal for $4.9 billion. Waste Management shares gained 2.2 percent to $104.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion in the latest quarter. J.B. Hunt will release earnings before the markets open. J.B. Hunt shares rose 1.89 percent to close at $106.68 on Friday.

  • Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.7 percent to $209.25 in pre-market trading.
  • After the markets close, Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $344.61 million. Wintrust Financial shares gained 2.2 percent to close at $75.13 on Friday.

