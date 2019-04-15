5 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $18.65 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.8 percent to $67.93 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: WM) announced plans to acquire Advanced Disposal for $4.9 billion. Waste Management shares gained 2.2 percent to $104.02 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion in the latest quarter. J.B. Hunt will release earnings before the markets open. J.B. Hunt shares rose 1.89 percent to close at $106.68 on Friday.

