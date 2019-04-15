Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2019 4:11am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $18.65 billion.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion.
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.3 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $14.84 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $344.61 million.
  • ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $74.97 million.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $246.19 million.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $140.50 million.
  • SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

