Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2019 5:08am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $28.47 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1 percent to $106.11 in after-hours trading.
  • Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares climbed over 16 percent in after-hours trading after the company obtained an exclusive global license to the AAV gene therapy program. Ophthotech shares jumped 16.1 percent to $1.66 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion in the latest quarter. Wells Fargo will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo gained 0.5 percent to $48.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares surged around 35 percent in after-hours trading following news of CE Mark clearance for its next-gen 2.0 platform in the European Union. Viveve Medical shares gained 34.7 percent to $0.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares fell 0.02 percent to $128.70 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM + OPHT)

Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2019
Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report
Market Digests Trade, Brexit News Ahead Of Bank Earnings Reports
Congress Grills Bank CEOs On Systemic Risks, Russia, Executive Compensation
This Day In Market History: Brokers Begin Trading Their Own Shares On NYSE
Earnings Countdown Clock Is Operating: Major Banks Start Season Later This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday