5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2019

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $28.47 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1 percent to $106.11 in after-hours trading.

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares climbed over 16 percent in after-hours trading after the company obtained an exclusive global license to the AAV gene therapy program. Ophthotech shares jumped 16.1 percent to $1.66 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: OPHT) shares climbed over 16 percent in after-hours trading after the company obtained an exclusive global license to the AAV gene therapy program. Ophthotech shares jumped 16.1 percent to $1.66 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion in the latest quarter. Wells Fargo will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo gained 0.5 percent to $48.00 in after-hours trading.

