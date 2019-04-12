5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $28.47 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1 percent to $106.11 in after-hours trading.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares climbed over 16 percent in after-hours trading after the company obtained an exclusive global license to the AAV gene therapy program. Ophthotech shares jumped 16.1 percent to $1.66 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion in the latest quarter. Wells Fargo will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo gained 0.5 percent to $48.00 in after-hours trading.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares surged around 35 percent in after-hours trading following news of CE Mark clearance for its next-gen 2.0 platform in the European Union. Viveve Medical shares gained 34.7 percent to $0.78 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares fell 0.02 percent to $128.70 in after-hours trading.
