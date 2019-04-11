7 Stocks To Watch For April 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion before the opening bell. Rite Aid shares fell 4.9 percent to $0.54 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Same-store sales fell 1.4 percent. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dropped 9.4 percent to $17.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion in the latest quarter. Fastenal shares gained 0.3 percent to $65.41 in after-hours trading.

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) issued weak guidance. The company cites lower revenue is primarily a result of reduced orders from two large, long standing customers. Key Tronic shares dipped 13.3 percent to $5.23 in the after-hours trading session.

