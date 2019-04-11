Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $357.18 million.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $347.86 million.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $336.2 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
