Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2019 4:03am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $357.18 million.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $347.86 million.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $336.2 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

© Copyright Benzinga

