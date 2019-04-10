6 Stocks To Watch For April 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares fell 0.2 percent to $56.85 in pre-market trading.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Simulations Plus shares climbed 9.7 percent to $21.90 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $18.47 in pre-market trading.

