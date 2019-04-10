6 Stocks To Watch For April 10, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares fell 0.2 percent to $56.85 in pre-market trading.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Simulations Plus shares climbed 9.7 percent to $21.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $18.47 in pre-market trading.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Polarityte shares dipped 12.3 percent to $9.22 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to have earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $827.09 million in the latest quarter. MSC Industrial will release earnings before the markets open. MSC Industrial shares fell 2.5 percent to close at $83.71 on Tuesday.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed 2019 earnings and sales guidance. WD-40 shares fell 3.7 percent to $166.00 in the pre-market trading session.
