Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $827.09 million.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
