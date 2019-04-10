Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2019 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $827.09 million.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + DAL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019
Home Loans: A Guide To Mortgages, Types Of Home Improvement Loans
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Delta Reports Drop In Cargo Ton Miles For March
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Blizzard Still On Track To Clobber Nation's Heartland