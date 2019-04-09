Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares gained 3 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) reported an offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Zosano Pharma shares tumbled 25.4 percent to $3.74 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $867.61 million in the latest quarter. PriceSmart will release earnings after the markets close. PriceSmart shares fell 2.5 percent to close at $60.20 on Monday.

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares jumped around 32 percent in pre-market trading after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for PB2452 for the reversal of antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 31.7 percent to $16.55 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $104.10 million after the closing bell. WD-40 shares gained 0.6 percent to $170.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) reported a $125 million common stock offering. Homology Medicines shares decline 3.6 percent to $28.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Earnings Scheduled For April 9, 2019