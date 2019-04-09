6 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares gained 3 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) reported an offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Zosano Pharma shares tumbled 25.4 percent to $3.74 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $867.61 million in the latest quarter. PriceSmart will release earnings after the markets close. PriceSmart shares fell 2.5 percent to close at $60.20 on Monday.

