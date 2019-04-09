Earnings Scheduled For April 9, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $115.43 million.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $867.61 million.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $104.10 million.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $8.32 million.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.30 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.