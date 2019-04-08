Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For April 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2019 4:54am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) said it expects UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales of $36.0 million to $38.0 million for the first quarter. Coherus Biosciences shares jumped 27 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.4 million before the opening bell. ReneSola shares closed at $1.68 on Friday.
  • Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) reported a 1:5 reverse stock split. Moxian shares gained 4.17 percent to close at $0.76 on Friday.

  • Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ: FORK) reported FY18 earnings from continuing operations of $0.62 per share, up from $0.52 in FY17. Its sales rose 11.6 percent to $138.66 million. Fuling Global shares climbed 8.1 percent to $2.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) reported a $50 million common stock offering. Ocular Therapeutix shares dropped 3.4 percent to $4.29 in the after-hours trading session.

