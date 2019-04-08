Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2019 4:21am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.4 million.
  • Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is expected to report its full year 2018 results.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $40.50 million.

