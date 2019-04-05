5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $628.19 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 0.3 percent to $33.20 in after-hours trading.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Franklin Covey shares gained 6.7 percent to $28.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit. Triumph shares gained 6 percent to $22.65 in after-hours trading.
- Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast. Duluth shares dipped 18.8 percent to $19.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Aquabounty shares tumbled 16.5 percent to $2.54 in the after-hours trading session.
