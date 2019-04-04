Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $150.95 million.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $526.40 million.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $121.88 million.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $291.74 million.
- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.90 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.19 million.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $258.16 million.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
