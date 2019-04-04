Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2019 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $150.95 million.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $526.40 million.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $121.88 million.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $291.74 million.
  • Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.90 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.19 million.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $258.16 million.
  • Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

