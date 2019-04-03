6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 1.6 percent to $27.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $184.20 million in the latest quarter. Resources Connection will release earnings after the markets close. Resources Connection shares rose 0.6 percent to close at $16.66 on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance for the fiscal year. GameStop shares dipped 8.6 percent to $9.23 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the closing bell, Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $156.47 million. Landec shares gained 1.87 percent to close at $12.54 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $878.96 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares fell 0.2 percent to $123.60 in after-hours trading.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $200 million to its buyback plan. Dave & Buster’s shares jumped 6.2 percent to $53.60 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.