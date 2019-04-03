6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 1.6 percent to $27.20 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 1.6 percent to $27.20 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $184.20 million in the latest quarter. Resources Connection will release earnings after the markets close. Resources Connection shares rose 0.6 percent to close at $16.66 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: RECN) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $184.20 million in the latest quarter. Resources Connection will release earnings after the markets close. Resources Connection shares rose 0.6 percent to close at $16.66 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance for the fiscal year. GameStop shares dipped 8.6 percent to $9.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor