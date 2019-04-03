Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $878.96 million.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $184.20 million.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $156.47 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.