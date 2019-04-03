Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2019 5:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $878.96 million.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $184.20 million.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $156.47 million.
  • Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

