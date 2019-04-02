6 Stocks To Watch For April 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $34.62 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7 percent to $63.95 in pre-market trading.

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) reported a 5 million share common stock offering. Tricida shares dropped 3.8 percent to $34.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 0.1 percent to $10.38 in pre-market trading.

