6 Stocks To Watch For April 2, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $34.62 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7 percent to $63.95 in pre-market trading.
- Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) reported a 5 million share common stock offering. Tricida shares dropped 3.8 percent to $34.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 0.1 percent to $10.38 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $323.29 million. Dave & Buster's shares rose 0.2 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Earnings came in at $(0.11), missing estimates by 3 cents. The company said it will present late-breaking abstract at ATS meeting from May 17-22. OncoCyte shares dropped 12.7 percent to $3.71 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $895.93 million in the latest quarter. Lamb Weston will release earnings before the markets open. Lamb Weston shares rose 2.3 percent to $75.69 in pre-market trading.
