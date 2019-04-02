Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $34.62 billion.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $895.93 million.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $88.30 million.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $323.29 million.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $72.76 million.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.
